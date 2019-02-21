Crews finish sidewalk work on S. 12th Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Crews with the City of Wilmington recently completed work on a sidewalk project on S. 12th Street.
A 300-foot gap in the sidewalk in the 1300 block now has been filled in.
“Filling in gaps like these to make connections with existing sidewalks are an ongoing effort by the city,” Wilmington officials said in a new release. “The main priorities of this effort are filling in gaps between existing sidewalks for longer stretches of continuous sidewalk and putting in sidewalks/crosswalks in high pedestrian areas, particularly those near parks and schools.”
Crews also recently completed the reconstruction and repaving of Gillette Drive between South Live Oak Parkway and Hawthorne Road.
