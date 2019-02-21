County leaders to hear public input on Project Grace

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County leaders will continue discussion on the Project Grace development Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
In the downtown library’s Hanover Room, they plan to provide a presentation with more information about the project as well as answer questions from the public. This is the second Project Grace public meeting this week. The first was held Tuesday at the Cape Fear Museum.
The three-acre block is bordered by Grace, Third, Chestnut and Second streets in downtown Wilmington, and could become a modern library, hotel, retail shops, and a new home for the Cape Fear Museum.
NHC’s main public library, a parking deck, and several surface parking lots are in the space now.
