CFPUA praises Chemours’ requirements in revised consent order; will reconsider pending legal action

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is reconsidering its motion against Chemours after the chemical company filed a revised legal agreement with the state Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday.
While noting the new consent order does not stipulate that Chemours will never again release PFAS compounds, CFPUA said in a news release the revisions "include some substantial steps toward addressing the concerns of downstream water users" and force "a number of additional measures on Chemours that were missing from the original proposal."
CFPUA, which moved to intervene in the state's lawsuit, said the consent order must be considered by a Bladen County judge and the motion resolved before the consent order is signed.
"CFPUA will reconsider its motion in light of the revised consent order," the release reads.
Among the revisions mentioned in CFPUA's release is Chemours undertaking an analysis of how its actions have affected river sediment. The utility authority said that may be an ongoing source of PFAS in the Cape Fear River regardless of what happens at the company's Fayetteville Works chemical plant.
Chemours must also devise and implement a plan to address runoff from its site and migration into groundwater into the Cape Fear and other waters.
To read the CFPUA news release in full, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.