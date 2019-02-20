Local leaders lobby for more hurricane recovery support

RALEIGH (WECT) - Local and regional leaders were in Raleigh on Wednesday to lobby state legislators for more state funding for Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.
The Eastern NC Disaster Recovery & Resiliency Alliance, consisting of local government and regional Chamber of Commerce leaders, unveiled “a set of priorities for lawmakers to consider as the state’s new budget is being developed.”
Leaders from several counties, cities and towns in southeastern North Carolina are part of the alliance, including Wilmington, Pender County, Onslow County, Lenoir County, New Bern, Jacksonville, Kinston, Columbus County, Bladen County, Wallace, Whiteville, Lumberton, Robeson County, Burgaw, Boiling Spring Lakes, Belville, Surf City and Topsail Beach.
The five priorities are:
- Expedite resources to critical transportation and infrastructure impacted by natural disasters that specifically impacts public safety.
- Invest in public infrastructure before storms to reduce “overall risk to population and critical structures."
- Increase state resources for stream, tributary management to reduce severe flooding.
- Assign a significant portion of remaining state recovery money and/or future appropriations to new construction of affordable housing and continue to improve rating and scoring preference on tax credit projects in disaster declared counties.
- Think about asking state officials to “engage federal partners in a working group” to help recovery related processes and “seek to reduce bureaucratic red tape that expedites recovery processes.”
According to Rep. Holly Grange (R), the initiative started out of Wilmington because it is a central, populated area of southeastern NC, and has an airport and a port. Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said many local leaders, including himself, traveled to Washington, D.C., a couple of times to lobby for federal help recovering from Florence. He said they decided to work together and form a group to ask state leaders for disaster recovery help.
Grange said the group is meant to work together to bridge the urban and rural divide.
“Our world has changed and we need to come together in a non-political way," Sen. Harper Peterson said of natural disaster recovery. "This is a crisis that will continue and repeat itself.”
Several local leaders said they have depleted most of the money in their fund balances. According to Mayor Pro Tem Steven Barger of Boiling Spring Lakes, the town had $21 million worth of damage, which he said is more than the town balance allocates for disaster recovery.
Whiteville Mayor Terry Mann said several business owners have moved shops out of downtown after being flooded by hurricanes Florence and Matthew. He asked state leaders to “cut the red tape we have to go through to get state money.”
Following the press conference, alliance members met with state lawmakers to talk more about storm relief priorities.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.