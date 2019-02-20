Uber driver says passenger attacked him, tried to steal his car while on duty

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington Uber driver said a passenger attacked him and tried to take his car during an early morning fare Wednesday.
David Fortin typically drives for Uber late at night and finishes his shifts around 5 or 6 in the morning. He likes driving that late because he says there aren’t people on the road and he can get to where he needs to be faster than during the day.
Early Wednesday morning, Fortin picked up a customer — identified as 51-year-old Casey Shaffer — and was driving along South College Road when Shaffer asked him to pull over on the side of the road. Fortin complied, thinking Shaffer was sick and needed to throw up.
After pulling over, Shaffer told Fortin he wasn’t sick so Fortin pulled back onto the road.
Five minutes later, Shaffer pulled the emergency brake on Fortin’s Hyundai Elantra after they crossed a bridge on South College Road. Shaffer then grabbed Fortin’s arm and demanded Fortin give him the keys to his car.
Once Fortin agreed, Shaffer got out of the car. Fortin grabbed the keys and took off running over the bridge. Shaffer started to get in the car until he realized the keys were missing. He chased after Fortin over the bridge and stopped once he couldn’t catch him.
While he was running, Fortin called the police and was picked up near Pantana Bob’s.
“It’s just incomprehensible seeing that somebody would be able to do this," Fortin said. “It’s something that you think of never happening to anybody.”
Shaffer was later arrested by police and charged with attempted common law robbery. He received a $15,000 bond.
