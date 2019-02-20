Tabor City gets $800K grant to transform historic building into business incubator

TABOR CITY, NC (WECT) - The town of Tabor City has been awarded an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to renovate a historic building and use it as a business incubator.
The proposed incubator would help support business growth in the region and to help the area recover from the devastating effects of Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
“We commend Tabor City on their strategy to help support local entrepreneurs,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Dennis Alvord. “This project will strengthen the local economy by providing new and existing businesses with the tools they need to grow and thrive.”
According to officials, the new incubator will support local disaster resiliency efforts by helping new businesses grow and previously established businesses start over or expand.
The project was made possible by the Southeastern Economic Development Commission.
