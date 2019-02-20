Sunset Beach councilman ordered to leave meeting

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WECT) - Sunset Beach councilman Richard Cerrato was ordered to leave the town council’s meeting Tuesday morning after repeatedly interrupting other council members.
Cerrato was partially escorted out by Police Chief Ken Klamar after accusing councilman Charlie Nern of lying while discussing the recent resignation of Greg Weiss as mayor.
“Greg did a great job trying to get us together,” Nern said. “I have plenty of emails he wrote pointing out the behavior of one councilperson during the town administrator discussions. At one time, one councilperson became very angry, stood up and called another councilperson a two-faced SOB and stormed out. Shortly after that, Greg looked like a deer in headlights.”
“Charlie, you’re not telling the truth,” Cerrato said. “People are going to believe it. Why do you lie?”
Cerrato then was ordered to leave by Mayor Pro Tem Mark Benton.
“This is a disgrace to democracy,” Cerrato said as he gathered his belongings. “It’s all about power and control.”
“Rich, please leave," Benton replied.
“It’s a disgrace and I’m embarrassed to be a council member in this town,” Cerrato added as he exited the dais while being escorted by Klamar.
The council voted to interview at least two candidates for the vacant mayor’s position.
Video of the meeting can be found here.
