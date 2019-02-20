Sentenced to prison: Man lies on ATF applications, found with stockpile of weapons

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington man deemed "mentally defective" was sentenced for illegally possessing firearms and lying on background checks at two area gun dealers.
An investigation revealed Hasan Eminof made a false written statement on an ATF background check from Blackwater Guns in Wilmington and tried to buy a gun at Bullzeye Shooting. At both locations he failed to mention he had been committed to a mental institution, which makes him ineligible to possess firearms.
Despite the misrepresentation, the background checks correctly determined he wasn't allowed to purchase firearms and the dealers declined to make the sales.
Still, on March 4, 2018, investigators found Eminof in a vehicle with a stockpile of firearms - four handguns, a pistol grip shotgun and a rifle. Four of the guns were loaded and officers seized additional loaded magazines and loose ammunition. Additionally, officers seized four knives, a brass knuckles Taser device, six cell phones, and a full-head goblin mask.
Eminof was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
