New Hanover’s Jaheim Marshall named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover’s Jaheim Marshall is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The junior scored 18 points in the Wildcats 71-43 win over North Brunswick last Tuesday. The win clinched the Mideastern Conference top seed in the upcoming NCHSAA 3A Playoffs for the Wildcats.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.
