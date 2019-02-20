Man charged with robbing Shallotte gas station at gunpoint

SHALLOTTE, NC (WECT) - Detectives with the Shallotte Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.
Justin Trayvon Spears, 24, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.
According to officials, the incident happened at the Circle K on Main Street near the intersection with Holden Beach Road around 3:15 a.m.
The suspect, identified as Spears, entered the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the clerk.
Spears left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a 1992 Oldsmobile Royal down Holden Beach Road.
A deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspect vehicle turning onto Edgewater Drive and attempted to stop it.
The deputy later found the car abandoned at the end of Edgewater Drive and called in a K-9 unit to help locate the suspect.
After a search of the area, officers found a black and silver handgun, which turned out to be a pellet gun, about 75 yards from the suspect vehicle.
Around 8 a.m., Shallotte police detectives found Spears inside a home on Suburban Street near the abandoned car and took him into custody.
Officials say the money stolen from the Circle K was found in Spears’ pocket.
