Man charged with robbing Shallotte gas station at gunpoint

Justin Trayvon Spears (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By Clint Bullock | February 20, 2019 at 12:29 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 12:29 PM

SHALLOTTE, NC (WECT) - Detectives with the Shallotte Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Justin Trayvon Spears, 24, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

According to officials, the incident happened at the Circle K on Main Street near the intersection with Holden Beach Road around 3:15 a.m.

The suspect, identified as Spears, entered the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the clerk.

Spears left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a 1992 Oldsmobile Royal down Holden Beach Road.

A deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspect vehicle turning onto Edgewater Drive and attempted to stop it.

The pellet gun recovered following the armed robbery of a Circle K in Shallotte. (Source: Shallotte Police Dept.)
The deputy later found the car abandoned at the end of Edgewater Drive and called in a K-9 unit to help locate the suspect.

After a search of the area, officers found a black and silver handgun, which turned out to be a pellet gun, about 75 yards from the suspect vehicle.

Around 8 a.m., Shallotte police detectives found Spears inside a home on Suburban Street near the abandoned car and took him into custody.

Officials say the money stolen from the Circle K was found in Spears’ pocket.

