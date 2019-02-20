Harris Teeter requests extension for permit on Carolina Beach property

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - A popular question around Carolina Beach is whether or not Harris Teeter will ever build on the island.
The grocery store chain has owned property along North Lake Park Boulevard since 2005, and on Feb. 13 requested to extend its conditional use permit (CUP) for another year until April 11, 2020.
While Harris Teeter does own the property, it hasn’t made any plans to build on it. Publix has made moves adjacent to the Harris Teeter property and started building in December 2018 after demolishing the old Federal Point Shopping Center.
Publix plans to complete construction of its 50,000-square-foot store by July 4.
Harris Teeter made plans to open several times in the past few years, but due to numerous obstacles — including the Great Recession that started in 2007 — have not been able to do so.
Harris Teeter wanted to build again a few years later, but Kroger bought out the grocery store chain for $2.5 billion in 2013, hindering Harris Teeter from starting construction.
Now that Publix is in the middle of construction, Harris Teeter is in a legal battle with the competitor hoping to settle on an agreement to build so close to them.
Carolina Beach Town Council plans to discuss the extension at its March 12 meeting.
