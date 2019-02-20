Getting young students EGG-cited about STEM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County 4-H Club is welcoming new baby chicks to its facility to teach embryology to second graders across the county.
Participating schools are Eaton Elementary, Codington Elementary, Sunset Park, Snipes Academy of Arts and Design, Rachel Freeman School of Engineering, Anderson Elementary, Carolina Beach Elementary and Gregory International Schools.
They are doing this to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at an early age. New Hanover County 4-H partnered with North Carolina State University, which provides the eggs sponsored by New Hanover Farm Bureau.
Offered as a part of the curriculum, students learn what goes on inside an egg during the embryonic development of a chicken.
“It’s very important because a lot of kids think that they can just go to the grocery store, and the meat or the dairy and that everything comes from the back (of the store)," said Scott Enroughty, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development. "A lot don’t understand how important it is to support our farmers because if we don’t, we won’t have food to eat regardless if it’s vegetables, meat or dairy.”
Enroughty goes to schools with a volunteer and talks to kids about the program and teaches them about the life cycle of the baby chicks that have hatched. He said teachers have even seen a bump in the literacy rate in their students because they like reading and sometimes singing to the chicks.
To find out more STEM and 4-H programs, click here.
