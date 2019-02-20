Former UNCW men’s basketball coach enjoying job in the NBA

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Basketball is a way of life for former UNCW men’s coach Buzz Peterson.
Peterson was let go in 2014 after four seasons as the Seahawks head coach.
It didn’t take him long to find a new job. Peterson’s roommate during his college career at North Carolina, Michael Jordan, hired him to work for the Charlotte Hornets, and he worked his way up to assistant general manager.
“It’s a little different,” Peterson said of his role with the Hornets. “Now you are looking at the budget, security, hotel rooms and almost everything, but basketball is still the main portion of the thing.”
During the NBA All-Star break, Peterson spends time scouting international talent at the Basketball Without Borders camp. He could be found in a gym any place in the country on any given night.
“I’m in Bloomington (Indiana) one night, now I’m in High Point watching Rob (Peterson’s son) play,” said Peterson. “The next night you might be in Chapel Hill, then you might be in Gonzaga or an NBA arena. You just move around a lot. It’s fun and I enjoy it.”
Peterson isn’t in charge of negotiating contracts but said he knows the Hornets want to resign guard Kemba Walker, who becomes a free agent at the end of the season.
“That is a decision that he has to make with his family and his agent,” Peterson said. “We’ll do the best we can as the Hornets. He’s had a tremendous career here and we’d like to see it continue.”
