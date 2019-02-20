First Alert Forecast: showery with struggling temps Wednesday, drier with soaring temps Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Thanks for sticking with your First Alert Weather Team through this week of changing weather! More changes are coming, too, as a front continues to oscillate north and south across the Cape Fear Region. So, what'll be the latest chapter of this saga? Between Wednesday and Thursday, the boundary will slowly lift from south to north as a warm front, distributing clouds and showers and rising temperatures as it goes. Your forecast details for...
Wednesday: Expect solid cloud cover, many showers, and possibly even a clap of thunder. Most spots ought to measure between one and three quarters of an inch of soaking rain. Amid purposeful east breezes 10 to 20 mph, temperatures will struggle through the 40s and 50s. 60s may mix in, especially for coastal counties, but not until later in the day.
Thursday: Expect mixed conditions including thick clouds, a few lucky sunny breaks, fog patches, and isolated showers. Southwest breezes will develop and could become stout - gusting to 20 mph or so - and temperatures will ride this warm wind flow to afternoon highs in the balmy 70s on the mainland and 60s in most beach communities.
In times of changing weather, keep your WECT Weather App handy for interactive radar, hour-by-hour forecasts, and timely videos from First Alert meteorologists. Don’t have the app yet? No worries! It’s a quick and FREE download!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.