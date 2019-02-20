First Alert Forecast: breezy and wet Wednesday night, trending warmer and drier Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! Thanks for sticking with your First Alert Weather Team through this week of changing weather! More changes are coming, too, as a front continues to oscillate north and south across the Cape Fear Region. Waves of precipitation will flow through the Carolinas over the next several days which will keep rain chances in the forecast. Temperatures will trend up and down over the next few days as well but each day will be warm enough not to support any wintry precipitation.
Brief spring fling... Temperatures will soar to the middle 70s tomorrow thanks to warm south and southwest breezes. Although clouds will be present, few showers will be likely, however you’ll want to keep your rain gear on stand by throughout the day.
Another cool down... After a cold front works through, temperatures will fall to the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will climb close to normal in the upper 50s to near 60. The cool down doesn't last long as the next warm up returns by the end of the week.
Rain chances... A front will wiggle around the Cape Fear Region keeping the potential for unsettled weather in the forecast for the next several days. After the next cold front works through the area Sunday into Monday, a drier and cooler pattern will flow back into the area.
