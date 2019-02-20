First Alert Forecast: breezy and wet Wednesday night, trending warmer and drier Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! Thanks for sticking with your First Alert Weather Team through this week of changing weather! More changes are coming, too, as a front continues to oscillate north and south across the Cape Fear Region. Waves of precipitation will flow through the Carolinas over the next several days which will keep rain chances in the forecast. Temperatures will trend up and down over the next few days as well but each day will be warm enough not to support any wintry precipitation.