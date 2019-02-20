Divine Divas take the stage for special two-night concert benefits She Rocks

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Divine Divas will perform to support women in treatment for ovarian cancer.
Thalian Association Community Theatre (TACT) presents the special two-night concert to benefit She Rocks (Research Ovarian Cancer Knowledge Support) and TACT.
The singers perform music made famous by “Divas” from the entertainment industry.
Mike Thompson directs the show, with music direction by Denice Hopper.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased below, at she-rocks.org or by calling 910-251-1788.
The concert is at the 2nd Street Stage in the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 at 7:30 pm.
The two-night event also includes a silent auction with jewelry, restaurant packages, yacht parties, health and beauty packages and artwork.
She Rocks was co-founded by Tracy Brown and Beth Quinn, who have both since died from ovarian cancer.
Ovarian cancer is hard to detect early; there are typically no symptoms or mild symptoms until the disease is in an advanced stage.
