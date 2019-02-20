Day 3 of NC9 hearing: Son of Mark Harris says he found McCrae Dowless suspicious; Red Dome leader continues testimony

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections’ hearing drags on with no end in sight as new information emerges about exactly who was suspicious of the absentee ballot activity in Bladen County, and when they became aware.
John Harris, son of Republican Mark Harris, took the stand Wednesday afternoon to testify as the hearing began its third afternoon.
John Harris, an attorney, said he would be representing himself, but that he could not speak on behalf of his employer, the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The primary focus of questions to John Harris were about his suspicions about absentee ballot activity in Bladen County and of McCrae Dowless, the man at the center of the state board’s investigation.
In 2016 when his father lost the Republican primary for the 9th district seat, John Harris said he noticed a trend in absentee by mail ballots that he found startling.
"(The data) suggested there were far more absentee by mail ballots cast in Bladen County than would be expected,” he said.
At that time, John Harris said he assumed a ballot tabulator was malfunctioning because the results were so abnormal to him.
Fast forward one year, and John Harris said he warned his father that he believed Dowless was illegally picking up absentee by mail ballots, and warned him about using Dowless’ services.
John Harris’ testimony came after political consultant Andy Yates reiterated in the second day of his testimony that he had no suspicion of Dowless’ alleged illegal activity.
Yates was asked additional questions for the entirety of Wednesday morning, and in total spent nearly eight hours on the witness stand.
Multiple times during his testimony, John Harris referred to Dowless as “shady."
Despite the warning, John Harris said his parents believed Dowless was telling the truth when he said he was not illegally collecting absentee ballots.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, John Harris was still on the stand. WECT will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.