Cameras Capture Terrifying Police Chase

NORMAN, OK (KFOR) - Newly released body camera and dashboard camera video show the officers’ point of view of a high speed pursuit that started in Valley Brook, Oklahoma and ended in Norman Monday afternoon.
The video shows the officers working to keep up with the suspect, identified by police as 22-year-old Darion Willhoite, who allegedly failed to stop for an emergency vehicle.
As Willhoite drives through busy thoroughfares, running red lights and weaving through vehicles, the Valley Brook officers behind him do their best to keep up, sometimes reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour.
As the vehicles race down a country road, gunshots are fired out of the driver’s side window, not once, but twice, before the driver tosses the gun out the window.
