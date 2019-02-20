Big first inning leads Coastal Carolina past Diamond Hawks

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW’s Doug Angeli went 4-for-5, including his first career home run, but it wasn’t enough as 19th ranked Coastal Carolina beat the Seahawks, 10-5 on Tuesday at Brooks Field.
The Chanticleers (4-0) scored five runs in the 1st inning to take a 5-0 lead.
UNCW (3-2) saw its three-game winning streak snapped.
Justin Walke (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing five runs, three earned, in two-thirds of an inning.
The Seahawks host Indiana State, Iona and Marshall this weekend for the Hughes Bros. Challenge.
