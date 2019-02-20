BCSO announces multiple drug arrests

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced several recent arrests by its Vice Narcotics Unit stemming from drug-related charges.
Marcus Lewis, 27, of 11th Street Wilmington, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with PWIMSD heroin, possession heroin, alter/remove gun serial number, possession firearm by felon, PWISD marijuana, possess marijuana paraphernalia, and possess drug paraphernalia. Lewis is being detained in the Brunswick County Detention Facility under at $1 million bond.
Darlene Rakoski, 53, of Bayshore Drive, Little River, SC, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possess drug paraphernalia. She was processed into the Brunswick County Detention Facility and later released under a $2,500 bond.
Jaquin Kymane Bethea, Jr., 28, of McMillyl Rd., Shallotte, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possess drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license. He was booked into the Brunswick County Jail and released under a $15,000 bond.
Aaron Holland, 26, of Zack Street, Bolivia, was arrested on Feb. 15. He was charged with PWISD cocaine and possess drug paraphernalia. He was booked and later released from the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $4,000 bond.
Pamala Dawn Johnson, 42, of Sea Wind Court, SW, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possess drug paraphernalia. He was processed into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains under a $50,000 bond.
Francheska Enid Rivera, 30, of Meadowlark Lane, Supply, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with felony possession of cocaine. He was booked into the Brunswick County Jail and later released under a $2,500 bond.
Lashawn Ravon Bland, 24, Hale Swamp Road, Shallotte, was arrested on Feb. 13. He was charged with PWIMSD marijuana and possess marijuana paraphernalia. He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains under a $50,000 bond.
Shannon Lowe Reams, 39, of Grosbeak Place SW, Shallotte, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with PWIMSD SCS VI CS, simple possess SCH IV CS, and possess drug paraphernalia. She was processed into the Brunswick County Detention Facility and later released under a $12,500 bond.
Seqwaun Lamar Hawkins, 26, of Bolling Rd, Roanoke Rapids, NC, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with PWIMSD SCH VI CS and possess drug paraphernalia
