Basketball is a family affair for the O’Connells

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Basketball is a family affair for the UNCW senior Shawn O’Connell, whose younger brother Alex plays for Duke.
For Shawn and Alex playing basketball against each other started at a young age.
“That’s the only thing we have known since we were young,” said Shawn. “We started playing when we were 4 or 5 years old. Just a lot of competition.”
“So many times, I would go inside crying because he beat me,” Alex added about their games. “You know we are all grown now, and we love each other. And we are closer than we have ever been right now.”
When Alex would come in crying, his mother Crystal O’Connell had a simple message for her son.
“If you are going to play with them, you have to tough it out,” said Crystal. “Shawn would say he taught them everything they know in the driveway.”
On the driveway is where their dreams of playing college basketball started.
“It was always our dream and goal when we played in the driveway,” said Alex about watching to play college basketball. “We knew if we worked hard and believed in ourselves one day it would come true.”
Now that their dreams have come true, they both support each other.
“As brothers, we talk every day,” said Shawn. “We keep up with each other and support each other. When things aren’t going great, we tell each other to keep going.”
For Crystal and her husband David, who played basketball at Duke from 1973-76, with two sons playing college basketball, the toughest decision is whose game to go to.
“One’s here, one’s here,” said Crystal “We just divide and conquer.”
“Every week it’s a text or call saying, 'Hey, we are coming or we’re not coming,” added Shawn. “There are three, four, five, six games a week that they have to figure out where to go to.”
