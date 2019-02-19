WPD chief discusses changes in how crimes will be reported to FBI

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - While the number of crimes that will be reported to the FBI will increase this year, the Wilmington’s police chief says that doesn’t necessarily mean crime is on the rise in the Port City.
WPD Chief of Police Ralph Evangelous detailed the changes in how his department will report crimes to the FBI while addressing the city council after Monday’s agenda meeting.
“This will provide us a more comprehensive view of what’s going on in the city," Evangelous said. "It doesn’t mean anything is more dangerous. It’s the same activity that’s occurred in previous years. We’ve got captured it in a different way.”
The department had been using the the Uniformed Crime Report (UCR) system to compile crime stats sent to the FBI. In December 2018, the WPD switched to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).
With UCR, only the most major crime committed during an incident would be reported to the FBI. With the NIBRS system, each crime that takes place during an incident now will be reported.
“The biggest difference between UCR and the NIBRS, the UCR is a hierarchy of crime. So if you had a murder, that was the crime,” Evangelous said. "Now in NIBRS, if you have a murder and burglary occurred and a vandalism occurred and someone else was assaulted in the incident, all of those crimes are now going to be reported as part of that initial crime, which you did not see in the Uniformed Crime Report.
“So there’s a whole different picture that will be painted.”
According to the presentation, the FBI had mandated that all law enforcement agencies move to NIBRS by 2021 while the state of North Carolina required all agencies make the move by 2019.
Evangelous said the department will keep track of numbers using both UCR and NIBRS to give officials a better idea how crime statistics compare to previous years.
“So the numbers are going to be bigger as we go forward but we will maintain both systems for a while so we’ll have apples to apples to see where we are," he said.
Evangelous presented the 2018 crime stats to the city council earlier this month. From 2017 to 2018, there was a 12 percent reduction in part 1 crimes, which include murder and non-negligent homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft, larceny-theft, and arson.
Murders in Wilmington decreased from 19 in 2017 to nine in 2018.
