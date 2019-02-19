Wilmington Wine & Beer Walk invites you to explore and sip your way through downtown

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Sip and sample your way through downtown Wilmington.
The Wilmington Wine & Beer Walk is on Sat., Feb. 23 from 1 to 6 p.m. The event takes you to several spots throughout downtown Wilmington, giving participants the opportunity to explore the community.
Tickets are $16 each and available at Etix.com.
The check in for the walk is at 15 S. Front St. The event is put on by CoolWilmington.com and Downtown Business Alliance.
Each location offers two samples of a specially selected wine or beer.
All participants must be at least 21 years old.
To learn more about the walk, watch WECT News First at Four on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
Venues for the walk include River to Sea Gallery, Pour Taproom, Varnish Ale and Spirits, Front Street Optometric Care, Bombers Beverage Co., Hell’s Kitchen, The George On The RiverWalk, Slice of Life, Rebellion NC and The Husk.
