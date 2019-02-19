Wilmington mother, son plead guilty to drug trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A mother and son in Wilmington are both headed to prison after they pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges following a narcotics bust in 2017.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Atiff Floyd, 27, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court on Monday to trafficking opium or heroin. He was sentenced to 7.5 to 10 years in prison and was fined $100,000.
Floyd’s mother, Earlene Lloyd, 54, previously pleaded guilty to attempted trafficking of opium or heroin on Jan. 30 and was sentenced to 8 to 10.6 years in prison.
Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics unit made undercover purchases of heroin from the Floyds’ home at 416 North Fifth Avenue on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, 2017.
Following the execution of a search warrant at the home, detectives seized 32 grams of raw heroin, 10 grams of marijuana, 80 grams of fentanyl, two pistols, a rifle, an extended pistol magazine, drug paraphernalia.
