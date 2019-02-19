TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market St. reopens after gas leak

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A portion of Market Street has reopened to traffic after crews repair a ruptured gas line Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department, eastbound lanes of Market Street, from Forest Hills to 23rd Street, were temporarily closed just after 12 p.m. after a residential gas line was damaged and began leaking.
Piedmont Natural Gas crews arrived at the scene and quickly repaired the leak.
Eastbound lanes of Market Street were reopened just after 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.