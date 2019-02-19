Three high school stadiums to score new, artificial turf fields

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Brunswick County Commissioners approved a plan Monday night that gives the school district the green light to move forward with installing artificial turf to the fields at three high school stadiums.
Commissioners appropriated $2.29 million from its School Capital Reserve Fund to help cover the $2.7 million investment.
The district already has $410,000 from other sources it will put toward the project.
The stadiums at North Brunswick High School, South Brunswick High School and West Brunswick High School are used by football, soccer, lacrosse, track, marching band and more. All three schools have natural grass fields.
“Despite additional expense and effort, the quality of our stadium grass remains sub-par due to overuse,” according to the proposal.
Athletic directors at Brunswick County Schools support the artificial turf project. Proposal writers said they did not find any data that turf could cause an increase in injury or illness.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.