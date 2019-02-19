Talented children sing Motown’s greatest hits at upcoming performance

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Enjoy some of Motown’s greatest hits performed by some of the most talented children in town.
On Fri., Jan 22 and Sat., Jan 23, Kathy Snow Productions will perform its Motown Cabaret at Snipes Academy Auditorium. The show is made up of students ages 8 to 18.
Tickets are on sale here.
Hurricane Florence led to the postponement of the show last year.
Snow Productions is registering for its upcoming production of Cinderella for ages 4-Freshman to begin in March and Frozen Jr for the summer production for students 5-18.
For more information, call 910-465-6219.
