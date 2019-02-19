Razor blades found under cart handles at N Carolina Walmart

FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File) (Alan Diaz)
February 19, 2019 at 7:38 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 1:16 PM

SILER CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are looking for the people responsible for placing razor blades under the handles of shopping carts at a Walmart, injuring at least one person.

Citing a Siler City police release, news outlets report the blades were found Sunday. Police say the blades could have been part of a plan to shoplift.

Police released images from surveillance video of two male suspects.

Please help us in identifying these two persons of interest in the razor blade case. If you have any information please contact Siler City Police Department at 919-742-5626.

Posted by Siler City Police Department on Monday, February 18, 2019

It’s unclear how many shopping carts were affected. Further details haven’t been released.