Publix signs lease for new Oak Island store

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - Publix Super Markets officials on Tuesday announced that the national grocery store chain has signed a lease for a new store in Oak Island.
The new Publix will be an anchor store for the Oak Island Market Place which will be located at the corner of East Oak Island Drive and SE 50th Street.
Officials say the 20,000-square-foot store will employ about 130 associates and will open in the summer of 2020.
Publix, one of the nation’s largest grocers, has previously opened stores in the Pine Valley and Ogden areas of Wilmington, Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County, and Surf City in Pender County.
Publix was founded in 1930 and currently operates nearly 1,200 stores across the South.
