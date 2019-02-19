Pender Co. giving away tree seedlings in March

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WECT) - Hurricane Florence took out a lot of trees in southeastern North Carolina, and Pender County is offering residents a chance to restore them.
On March 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Pender County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a tree seedling giveaway at the government annex building at 15060 US Hwy. 17.
“This is the perfect opportunity to replace trees that may have been lost during Hurricane Florence,” Zach White, Pender County Parks and Recreation supervisor, said in a news release.
Tree selections include river birch, pignut hickory, chestnut oak, and white dogwood. There will be a limit of two seedlings per household and all selections are on a first come, first served basis.
For more information, call 910-663-3771.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.