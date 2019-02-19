New Hanover County leaders want to hear your thoughts about Project Grace

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County leaders are hosting two public forums this week on the Project Grace development.
The three-acre block is boarded by Grace, Third, Chestnut, and Second Streets in downtown Wilmington could be come a modern library, hotel, and retail shops along with the new home of the Cape Fear Museum.
Right now, the block is county owned and includes the county’s Main Public Library, a parking deck, and several surface parking lots.
The first meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Cape Fear Museum on Market St. from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
The second meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Downtown Library’s Hanover Room starting at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
There will be a short presentation with an overview of the proposal followed by one-on-one questions with county staff and the proposal team. There will also be a chance to provide written feedback about the proposal.
