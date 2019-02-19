New Hanover County leaders want to hear your thoughts about Project Grace

New Hanover County leaders want to hear your thoughts about Project Grace
Project Grace vision for downtown Wilmington. (source: NHCgov.com)
By Gabrielle Williams | February 19, 2019 at 3:30 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 4:35 AM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County leaders are hosting two public forums this week on the Project Grace development.

The three-acre block is boarded by Grace, Third, Chestnut, and Second Streets in downtown Wilmington could be come a modern library, hotel, and retail shops along with the new home of the Cape Fear Museum.

Vision renderings of Project Grace. (source: NHCgov.com)
Vision renderings of Project Grace. (source: NHCgov.com)

Right now, the block is county owned and includes the county’s Main Public Library, a parking deck, and several surface parking lots.

The first meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Cape Fear Museum on Market St. from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The second meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Downtown Library’s Hanover Room starting at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

There will be a short presentation with an overview of the proposal followed by one-on-one questions with county staff and the proposal team. There will also be a chance to provide written feedback about the proposal.

Click here for more information on the project.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.