NC9 hearing day 2: Early voting totals printed, seen by poll workers against state protocol

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - The first half of the second day of the North Carolina State Board of Elections’ hearing into alleged election fraud in Bladen and Robeson counties focused on a single day: Nov. 3, 2018.
The question was based on the second leg of the NCSBE’s evidentiary footstool: the possibility early voting results were leaked ahead of Election Day.
That Saturday was the last day of the early voting period for the 2018 general election, and at the one-stop voting location in Bladen County, an irregular thing occurred.
After the polls closed at 1 p.m., the ballots for early voting were tabulated and the “tape” detailing the results was printed — neither of which should have been done according to state election protocol.
NCSBE Executive Director Kim Strach began the day by interviewing Michele Maultsby, a poll worker and the chief judge at the one-stop location.
Maultsby confirmed the ballots were tabulated and the tape was printed at the end of voting on Nov. 3, but said she was unaware that was improper until state board staff told her.
Maultsby said she did not see anyone handle or look at the tape, but signed it and brought it back to the Bladen County Board of Elections office.
While there, Maultsby said executive director Cynthia Shaw “fired her up” because Shaw had heard the results had been leaked.
Maultsby said she had no idea why Shaw asked her, and said she wouldn’t have let that happen.
“Not on my watch,” she said, more than once.
Strach also interviewed Mitch Edwards and Agnes Willis, the other two judges at the early voting site, and the other two people who signed the improperly-printed tape.
Edwards said he accidentally noticed the results of the Bladen County Sheriff race between Jim McVicker and Hakeem Brown. He said his eyes fell on the results when he was looking for the signature line, and saying he didn’t see them would be a lie, but that he wasn’t looking for them.
Willis, however, gave a different story.
She said that while she and the other poll workers were working to close-down the early voting site, she saw Edwards begin the process of printing the tape, but then turned around.
Then, she said, she heard a male voice say “Oh my god,” so she turned around.
What she saw, she said, was Tojie King pointing to the middle of the results tape, to the Bladen County Sheriff race, and expressing surprise that McVicker was in the lead.
Then, Willis said, Edwards walked over and glanced at the tape briefly before walking away.
Willis said she and others looked at what King was pointing at, but that she did not divulge the results to anyone, and she was unaware of anyone else doing so.
However, Willis said the incident unnerved her, because the race between McVicker and Brown was so intense. So, she said, she called her daughter to express her concern.
During cross examination, NCSBE member David Black asked about a memo in the board’s packet. The memo, he said, was from one of the state investigators, and it indicated that Willis had worked with Wanda Monroe and illegally picked up an absentee ballot.
After taking a brief recess to discuss whether or not that memo could be public — it was determined it could not, as it is part of a criminal investigation — Strach questioned Willis about her activity.
Willis said she told Wanda Monroe, who is her niece, that she thought several of her neighbors should be approached about absentee voting.
The ballot in question, she said, was for a neighbor she described as “challenged,” who was even unable to produce the ballot at first.
She said she did not take his ballot, but told him to mail it after she witnessed it.
After breaking for lunch, the the NCSBE staff called Andy Yates to the stand. His testimony is ongoing.
