Minutes before start of trial, man pleads guilty to his role in drive-by shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Moments before a trial was set to start Tuesday in Bladen County Superior Court, a man pleaded guilty to his role in a drive-by shooting and received a prison sentence.
According to a news release from District Attorney Jon David's office, Donte Jones, 21, of Clarkton, entered guilty pleas to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Jones was sentenced to 10-14 years in state prison.
On June 9, 2017, witnesses say occupants of a Nissan Altima opened fire in the direction of a residence in East Arcadia. Two individuals were each shot once in the leg and two occupied vehicles were also struck by bullets before the vehicle sped away from the scene.
Law enforcement officers recovered 27 shell casings. The victims were treated for their gunshot wounds at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and released.
Members of the Bladen County Sheriff's Office located the suspect vehicle and chased it through the county. Dash cam footage shows Jones and a co-defendant exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. The vehicle then accelerated again before deputies made a stop and placed two occupants under arrest.
A K-9 unit assisted in locating Jones, who was found at a mobile home in the area and place under arrest.
Jones’ co-defendants — Trent Martin, Jamie Powell and Phil Wilson — previously entered guilty pleas and received prison sentences.
