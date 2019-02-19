Governor talks school bond referendum, Medicaid expansion during Tuesday visit

“Hurricane Florence exacerbated the problem as to why we need a statewide school bond referendum that will help counties build more K through 12 schools,” said Cooper, who added his proposed $2 billion bond has counties paying for school buildings and the state taking up operations and teacher salaries. “The last time we had a statewide school bond was back in 1996. It’s time to do that again. We think close to $2 billion is something we need to help local counties, but there is really an $8 billion need.”