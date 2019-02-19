First Alert Forecast: wet Wednesday, mild Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! Your forecast for the rest of this week features no subfreezing temperatures, no winter storms, and little or no risk of severe weather. But that’s not to say the weather won’t be dynamic! You can expect lots of day to day changes as a front seesaws across the Cape Fear Region. So we’re staying busy in the First Alert Forecast Center! Please note these short term forecast details:
- Warmer temperatures fight back by midweek as highs ascend into the 60s and 70s by the afternoon. Nighttime lows will also stay above normal, mainly in the 50s. For perspective, average high temperatures for mid-February are usually near 60 and average low temperatures are manly in the upper 30s.
- Clouds and showers dominate the forecast for the next several days. Wednesday will have the highest odds for widespread showers, near 80%. As mild temperatures trend through the week, no wintry precipitation will develop.
Check your First Alert Planning Forecast for the Wilmington area here
