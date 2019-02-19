First Alert Forecast: clammy Tuesday, showery Wednesday, warmer Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your forecast for the rest of this week features no subfreezing temperatures, no winter storms, and little or no risk of severe weather. But that's not to say the weather won't be dynamic! You can expect lots of day to day changes as a front seesaws across the Cape Fear Region. So we're staying busy in the First Alert Forecast Center! Please note these short term forecast details:
Tuesday: partly to mostly cloudy skies, 20-30% shower chances, nippy northeast breezes averaging 10 mph, chilly temperatures cresting mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Wednesday: mostly cloudy skies, 60-70% shower chances, rain amounts up to around half an inch, variable breezes, cool temperatures struggling toward the 50s and 60s.
Thursday: variable clouds, a chance of fog, 20-30% shower chances, balmy southwesterly breezes developing, temperatures surging toward the 70s inland and 60s for most beaches.
