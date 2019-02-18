‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest held in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A ‘Day Without Immigrants’ rally is being held at Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte on Monday afternoon as thousands of immigrants living and working in the city protest multiple ICE raids and arrests that have taken place in the region in recent weeks.
The increased ICE presence is partially the result of Sheriff Garry McFadden revoking 287g authorization for the agency within the Mecklenburg County jail.
The rally, planned by immigrant advocacy group Comunidad Colectiva, is part of a grassroots, statewide effort to shed light on immigrant rights and their roles in the communities where these raids are taking place.
The protest is scheduled to take place from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. and is intended to send a message to ICE Field Director Sean Gallagher, President Trump and other community leaders who have supported the recently discontinued 287g program.
A previous rally held by the local immigrant community in 2017 resulted in thousands of people coming to Uptown to protest federal and local immigrant policy and Monday’s protest is expected to see similar participation.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.