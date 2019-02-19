COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants comfy seats for her classroom

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hurricane Florence forced local schools to shutdown for weeks. It was during that time away from class that a Pender County teacher was inspired to start a project with Donors Choose, an online charity organization.
Andrea Kennedy, who teaches grades 3-5 at Topsail Elementary, would like new seating options for her classroom.
“I chose to start my project after the hurricane because our students were out of school for 29 days and I wanted them to come back to a space where they would feel safe and calm and productive when they are learning,” Kennedy says. “I think that giving them many options for seating will help encourage them to feel safe in their learning environment.”
Kennedy is asking for six K’Motion stools, four flex-space comfy floor seats and five soft seats.
Her original goal on the Donors Choose site was $1,200. She still needs a little over $600. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the chairs and deliver them to the school.
“This project will help to truly make our classroom one which empowers children to take charge of their learning in an environment where they are comfortable,” says Kennedy. “One goal I have as a teacher is to create a space that students look forward to, and want to be in. A space where learning is conducive for students to feel safe and to learn.”
If you would like to donate to Ms. Kennedy’s project, click here.
