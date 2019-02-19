City council will get update on state of housing following Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The head of the Wilmington Housing Authority will update city council members on its efforts from the past year at its meeting Tuesday night.
We expect to hear an update from WHA CEO Katrina Redmon on efforts to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Redmon said Florence caused $2.5 million in damages to WHA properties and neighbors moved out of damaged residences. She said no one who needed shelter was left without a home.
We hope to get an update on what’s next for the neighborhood and those who lived there.
Arrive Hotel
City council will also hear about a plan for the Arrive Hotel, located at the corner of Second and Dock streets.
Arrive is renovating the former Wilmingtonian Hotel and it wants to expand next door to the Riverwalk Hotel.
Arrive would increase the number of rooms to 14 from eight. It needs council’s approval to do so.
Former WAVE Transit facility
Council is scheduled to consider a resolution during Tuesday’s meeting that would allow the former WAVE Transit facility, located at the intersection of Castle and 11th streets, to be put up for competitive bid and sold.
The city also is considering the option to sell the property to a nonprofit group and put covenants into place to ensure the property is put to public use.
The item as been continued from two previous meetings as several groups have expressed interest in purchasing the lot, including the TRU Colors Brewing Company.
During Monday’s agenda meeting, city attorney John Joyce told council members that George Taylor, the man behind TRU Colors, has formed a nonprofit called TRU Impact. Joyce said TRU Impact has offered to pay fair market value for the property and that he believes a direct purchase by the group is feasible.
The goal of TRU Impact is to open a brewery that will employ gang members, giving them job and growth opportunities.
Council members were split on how the city should move forward with ridding itself of the property.
To read more about the discussion council members had on this topic Monday, click here.
Short-term rentals
To accommodate new rules for short-term rentals, council will consider moving $66,412 to the general fund and shifting $27,183 from the transportation engineering budget to dedicate one full-time zoning officer and one full-time permit technician to register and monitor the properties.
To read the short-term rental rules, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.