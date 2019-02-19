Prepared meals tax on the table in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY NC (WECT) - Neighbors and tourists visiting Brunswick County may have to pay more for their meals.
Brunswick County representatives in the state House, Deb Butler (D) and Frank Iler (R), filed House Bill 17 on Jan. 31. The bill would let leaders in municipalities in the county decide to tax prepared food and beverages up to 0.5 percent. The tax would be in addition to state and local taxes.
According to Iler, the money would be used for beach renourishment and to improve the infrastructure and facilities particularly in Oak Island, and along the Southport waterfront.
“It’s not a million dollar meal, and it would help tourism,” Iler said.
The bill doesn’t include vending machines or grocery stores under the tax, other than sections of a store that sell prepared food and beverages.
According to leaders with the Southport Oak Island Chamber of Commerce, they’ve sent out surveys to restaurant owners who are members of the chamber to gauge their views on the bill. They say so far, most of the owners they’ve talked to are against it.
Iler said he wants to make the bill just a referendum for voters, not a resolution or referendum like it is right now.
The bill passed its first read in the state House and is now in the House Committee on Finance, as of Feb. 13.
