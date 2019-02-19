Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, James Hannel was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Maultsby and Green Hill roads in Winnabow.
Hannel, 36, is 5′10 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Newman at 910-880-4866.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.