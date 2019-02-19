Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
James Hannel was last seen Monday night. (BCSO)
By Jim Gentry | February 19, 2019 at 5:33 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 5:33 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, James Hannel was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Maultsby and Green Hill roads in Winnabow.

Hannel, 36, is 5′10 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Newman at 910-880-4866.

***MISSING*** James Hannel 36 YOA W/M 5’10” TALL 170 LBS Last seen around 8pm last evening in the area of Maultsby Rd...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.