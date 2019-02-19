Blueberry Pancake Breakfast offers first taste of 2019 festival season

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - The Blueberry Festival is four months away, but this weekend residents can get a taste of the festival season at the Blueberry Pancake Breakfast.
The event is Saturday, Feb. 23 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Burgaw Fire Station at 109 N. Walker Street in Burgaw.
Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door. Children under 4 years old eat free. Pancakes, sausage and a beverage of choice will be served.
The chef and owner of Savorez in downtown Wilmington, Sam Cahoon, will be serving pancakes for the community.
The Blueberry Pancake Breakfast is a fundraising event for the North Carolina Blueberry Festival, which takes place on June 14-15 in downtown Burgaw. The funds will go to the Festival Scholarship Program.
You can find more about the Festival Scholarship Program and a schedule of events, among other information for the N.C. Blueberry Festival, here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.