Blueberry Pancake Breakfast offers first taste of 2019 festival season

The Blueberry Festival begins June 14

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast offers first taste of 2019 festival season
The annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast in Burgaw. (Source: ncblueberryfestival.com)
By Tiffany Jones | February 19, 2019 at 4:26 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 4:31 PM

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - The Blueberry Festival is four months away, but this weekend residents can get a taste of the festival season at the Blueberry Pancake Breakfast.

The event is Saturday, Feb. 23 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Burgaw Fire Station at 109 N. Walker Street in Burgaw.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door. Children under 4 years old eat free. Pancakes, sausage and a beverage of choice will be served.

The chef and owner of Savorez in downtown Wilmington, Sam Cahoon, will be serving pancakes for the community.

The Blueberry Pancake Breakfast is a fundraising event for the North Carolina Blueberry Festival, which takes place on June 14-15 in downtown Burgaw. The funds will go to the Festival Scholarship Program.

You can find more about the Festival Scholarship Program and a schedule of events, among other information for the N.C. Blueberry Festival, here.

Please join us for our Annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, February 23rd. Tickets can be purchased at Olde...

Posted by North Carolina Blueberry Festival on Monday, January 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.