YMCA to launch program aimed at fighting childhood obesity

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Midtown YMCA in Wilmington is launching Healthy Weight and Your Child, an evidence-based program designed to empower children between the ages of 7-13 to reach a healthy weight and live a healthier lifestyle.
The 25-session program launches March 5.
Children eligible for the program must be between the ages of 7 and 13, have a body mass index greater than or equal to the 95th percentile, receive approval from their doctor or a health care provider, and accompanied by a parent or caregiver at every session.
The program engages the entire family and combines three elements of healthy eating, regular physical activity and behavior change.
“The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina has a long history of advancing the health and well-being of children in Wilmington, NC and helping children reach a healthy weight is now more important than ever,” said Bridget Carroll, Certified Health & Lifestyle Coach and Coordinator of Healthy Weight & Your Child, YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina. “Healthy Weight and Your Child will help children experience improved health outcomes and higher self-esteem, and families will feel empowered to make and support healthier choices.”
Today, one in six children are obese and one in three are overweight, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An information and screening event will be held at the Midtown YMCA, located at 709 George Anderson Dr. in Wilmington on Friday, Feb. 22 from 5:30-7:30 pm.
For more information, contact Bridget Carroll at bridget.carroll@ymcasenc.org.
