YMCA to launch program aimed at fighting childhood obesity

“The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina has a long history of advancing the health and well-being of children in Wilmington, NC and helping children reach a healthy weight is now more important than ever,” said Bridget Carroll, Certified Health & Lifestyle Coach and Coordinator of Healthy Weight & Your Child, YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina. “Healthy Weight and Your Child will help children experience improved health outcomes and higher self-esteem, and families will feel empowered to make and support healthier choices.”