85 year old man with dementia missing

85 year old man with dementia missing
Missing Man: Donald Walter Calder
By Kim Ratcliff | February 18, 2019 at 4:10 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 4:10 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The family of Donald Walter Calder reported him missing Sunday February 17, 2019.

At 11:44 p.m., The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Calder.

Calder is 85 years old, 5′04″, 200 lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Calder may be carrying a small suitcase.

Calder left his family’s house in 300 block of Pinecliff Drive, Wilmington. sometime Sunday evening. Use Text-a-Tip or call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 with information on Calder’s whereabouts.

MISSING: 85 yo Donald Walter Calder 5'04", 200 lbs, grey hair, brown eyes may have a small suitcase, left family's house...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Sunday, February 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.