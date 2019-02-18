85 year old man with dementia missing

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The family of Donald Walter Calder reported him missing Sunday February 17, 2019.
At 11:44 p.m., The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Calder.
Calder is 85 years old, 5′04″, 200 lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes.
Calder may be carrying a small suitcase.
Calder left his family’s house in 300 block of Pinecliff Drive, Wilmington. sometime Sunday evening. Use Text-a-Tip or call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 with information on Calder’s whereabouts.
