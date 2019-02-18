Wilmington woman hosts month-long workshop series on self-love

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Men of all ages gathered at St. Phillips AME church for a personal growth workshop. The workshop focused on meditation, mindfulness and mentorship.
Ms. Black Wilmington 2019, Asiyah Williams started the series of workshops designed to help men and women of all ages find their inner beauty, while also paying homage to Black History Month. The workshop series started on Feb. 10 with the theme “beauty is more deep than the skin.”
Williams said she struggled finding her own self confidence for the majority of her life. She said it wasn’t until two years ago she finally felt beautiful in her own skin. Williams said she understands many people struggle like she did. Her goal is to turn that around and help others reach their full potential.
“I feel that its extremely important to encourage one another, to love each other and to love ourselves because I feel so much stems from self love ... how we dress, how we speak, how we speak about ourselves and how we govern ourselves in every day activities," Williams said.
“I just wanted to show the community that it was a good thing to love yourself on purpose,” she said.
The next workshop will be on Feb. 24 discussing the theme of economics and how important it is to support local businesses.
