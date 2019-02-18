UNCW freshman Toews earns CAA Rookie of the Week honors

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW freshman guard Kai Toews earned CAA Rookie of the Week honors following his outstanding performance during conference action last week.
Toews averaged 13.5 points and 10.5 assists as UNCW split a pair of games last week.
The freshman point guard recorded back-to-back double-doubles with 17 points and 10 assists against Northeastern last Thursday followed by 10 points and 11 assists to help the Seahawks knock off first-place Hofstra on Saturday.
For the week, Toews shot 55 percent (11-20) from the floor and was 5-of-5 at the line.
He has eight double-doubles for the season and is 25 assists shy of the UNCW single-season record.
