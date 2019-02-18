Take the plunge and support the Special Olympics

Take the plunge and support the Special Olympics
The annual Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics New Hanover County is on February 23 in Kure Beach. (Source: Special Olympics NHC on Facebook)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | February 18, 2019 at 3:29 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 4:17 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Most avoid a dip in the ocean in February. However, dozens will dive in the water at Kure Beach on Sat., Feb. 23 to support the New Hanover County Special Olympics.

The Polar Plunge event is held at the Kure Beach Oceanfront Park & Pavillion, at 105 Atlantic Ave.

No wetsuits are allowed.

Special Olympics Needs Your Help! Saturday, Feb. 23 in Kure Beach - Participate in 5K, Fun Walk or Polar Plunge -...

Posted by Special Olympics NHC on Thursday, January 10, 2019

The event also includes a 5K run or 1 mile fun walk that takes place before the plunge.

Money from the event helps Special Olympics athletes with their year-round sports training in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Last year, the fundraiser also helped send athletes to the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

Related: Talented teen brings home gold medal in golf

The event gives them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate with their friends and family.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.