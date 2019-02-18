Take the plunge and support the Special Olympics

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Most avoid a dip in the ocean in February. However, dozens will dive in the water at Kure Beach on Sat., Feb. 23 to support the New Hanover County Special Olympics.
The Polar Plunge event is held at the Kure Beach Oceanfront Park & Pavillion, at 105 Atlantic Ave.
No wetsuits are allowed.
The event also includes a 5K run or 1 mile fun walk that takes place before the plunge.
Money from the event helps Special Olympics athletes with their year-round sports training in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Last year, the fundraiser also helped send athletes to the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.
The event gives them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate with their friends and family.
