New Hanover trio accused of receiving out-of-state weed shipments

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Three men are facing marijuana trafficking charges after the trio allegedly received out-of-state shipments of the drug, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the agency’s Vice and Narcotics unit executed a search warrant on Jan. 28 at a home in the 300 block of Putnam Drive in the Ogden area following a week-long investigation.
The residents — identified as Brian Lynn Parker, Stephen Wayne Parker, and James Wicker King III — were receiving the marijuana shipments from Oregon, the spokesperson said.
During the search of the home, detectives confiscated eight pounds of marijuana, eight pounds of eatables containing THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, and marijuana packaging material.
Brian Parker, 38, was given a $300,000 bond and charged with the following:
- Trafficking marijuana (two counts)
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Manufacturing marijuana
- Conspiracy to traffic marijuana (five counts)
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Stephen Parker, 27, and James King, 35, were both charged with two counts of conspiracy to traffic marijuana and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. They were each given $80,000 bonds.
