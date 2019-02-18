NCDEQ to hold public hearing on Chemours in Bladen County

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality will hold a public meeting and hearing Monday on a draft air permit for Chemours to install and operate a thermal oxidizer/scrubber system for emission control at their Fayetteville Works Facility.
The meeting will be at the Bladen Community College Auditorium located at 7418 NC Hwy 31 West in Dublin.
The public will have the opportunity to ask questions during the public meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m. The public will then be able to provide written or oral comments during the hearing, beginning at 7 p.m.
The system will significantly reduce emissions of PFAS, GenX, and other pollutants coming from the facility.
The public comment period on this draft permit ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 22, but the public is also able to submit comments via email or mail. To submit comments via email, email daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with “Chemours 18B” in the subject line.
Written comments can be mailed to: NC DEQ Division of Air Quality, 1641 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1641
The Division of Air Quality will consider all public comments and other available information about the permit before deciding whether to issue the final permit.
The draft permit can be found online at deq.nc.gov/ChemoursAirPermit.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.