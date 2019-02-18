NC9 hearing kicks off with preview of evidence, major statements from witness

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - An evidentiary hearing is underway at the North Carolina State Bar as the state board of elections weeds through the results of its election fraud investigation.
Kim Strach, executive director for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, began the hearing in earnest by outlining the state’s findings, and previewing the evidence to come.
In a slide presentation, Strach revealed several major pieces of information, including that Red Dome Group paid McCrae Dowless more than $131,000 during the 2018 election cycle, with more than $83,000 of that coming during the general election.
Strach said the board staff has found evidence of a “coordinated” and “substantially resourced” absentee ballot scheme in Bladen County and Robeson County, along with evidence the activity went beyond those two.
The board’s evidence will be presented along three major points: absentee ballot irregularities, the disclosure of early voting totals in Bladen County, and the security of the Bladen County Board of Elections building.
The NCSBE began addressing its unpublished list of witnesses by calling Lisa Britt to the stand to testify.
Britt was identified by voters in Bladen County as one of the people working for McCrae Dowless during the election.
Britt originally told WBTV that she had not done anything illegal during the campaign — including collecting ballots — but she said during her testimony that her interview was false.
Britt said she and others were paid for request forms returned, which is legal, but were also paid for the number of ballots returned. She said she would bring certain ballots back to Dowless’ office to be witnessed and mailed off — an act that would be in violation of state law.
At the hearing, attorneys for Harris and McCready are expected to call a combined list of 60 witnesses, with the NCSBE likely to call even more.
